StockX data breach claims head to arbitration

A Michigan federal judge granted a bid by Detroit-based e-commerce platform StockX to compel arbitration of claims in an action alleging the company didn’t protect personal information and made deceptive statements following a data breach.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts in Detroit dismissed the consolidated proposed class action on Wednesday over the breach, which allegedly affected nearly 7 million accounts in 2019, finding the plaintiffs arguments are ones reserved for an arbitrator.

