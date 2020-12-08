9th Circuit revives case over husband's access to wife's law firm email account

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a man’s unauthorized access into his estranged wife’s law firm emails might constitute a violation of the Stored Communications Act, reviving her case.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in reversing a summary judgment order in favor of the man and sending the case back to the trial court, found there is evidence that the woman’s work emails were in “electronic storage” within the meaning of the federal law. The lower court was wrong to exclude a declaration related to the email storage, the panel concluded.

