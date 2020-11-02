New Jersey settles privacy claims with Wakefern, ShopRite entities over tossed devices

Wakefern Food Corp and two ShopRite supermarket store owners will pay a combined $235,000 to settle privacy claims over a failure to properly dispose of electronic devices with information of pharmacy customers, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.

The agreement resolves the allegations against Wakefern, the largest retailers’ cooperative group of supermarkets in the U.S., and the owners of two stores in New Jersey and New York, after the devices were thrown away in dumpsters before destroying any stored health information, according to the statement from Grewal’s office.

