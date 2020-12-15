Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Judge green-lights Virginia privacy claim against Talbots

By Sara Merken

A federal judge in Massachusetts has rejected a bid by clothing retailer The Talbots Inc to toss a proposed class action alleging the company sold customers’ information to third parties without notice or permission.

The judge said in a Monday ruling that the plaintiffs, two Virginia residents who shopped at Talbots, have plausibly alleged a claim for relief under the Virginia Personal Information Privacy Act.

