Target loses coverage bid in fight with Chubb over data breach settlements

A Minnesota federal judge sided with an insurer in a dispute with Target Corp related to settlements over its 2013 data breach, finding the retail company didn’t meet the burden for showing coverage under its insurance policies.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright in St. Paul on Monday denied Target’s bid for partial summary judgment, which sought a declaration that the policies issued by ACE American Insurance Co and ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Co cover Target’s settlement payments related to banks’ claims over costs of replacing payment cards after the breach.

