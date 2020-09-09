Marijuana dispensary loses TCPA dismissal bid but bumps case from Calif.

A Las Vegas marijuana dispensary operator has failed to convince a California federal judge to toss allegations it sent unsolicited promotional text messages, but the company succeeded in its alternative bid to get the case transferred to a new venue.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Tuesday denied Euphoria Wellness LLC’s motion to dismiss after concluding the court has personal jurisdiction and that the venue is proper in California. He agreed to transfer the case to federal court in Nevada, however, because most factors in the case are based there.

