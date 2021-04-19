Supreme Court vacates TCPA rulings, returns cases to lower courts after Facebook decision

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent two cases over unwanted calls or text messages back to federal appeals courts for reevaluation following the high court’s recent decision addressing the same issue in a case involving Facebook Inc.

The Supreme Court vacated the prior decisions in separate Telephone Consumer Protection Act cases against nightclub La Boom Disco Inc and student loan servicer Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, and remanded the cases to the 2nd and 6th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals, respectively.

