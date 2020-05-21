Facebook escapes TCPA claims over 'solicitation' texts

A federal judge in Texas granted Facebook Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company violated a federal robocall law by sending unwanted “telephone solicitations” to a Texas man, whose number is on the National Do Not Call Registry, without consent.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said in the Wednesday order that the plaintiff, Colin Suttles, doesn’t sufficiently claim the text messages, which allegedly encouraged him to visit the company’s website or offered verfication codes, were solicitations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because the texts don’t push him to purchase goods or services.

