Why the Supreme Court's Facebook ruling still leaves wiggle room for TCPA plaintiffs

While the volume of lawsuits under a federal robocall law is expected to sharply decline after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week in favor of Facebook Inc, the era of Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation still isn’t over, attorneys said.

There are still narrow avenues for consumers to pursue lawsuits against businesses under the TCPA, both through components of the law the high court decision did not address and parts of the ruling that could be open to interpretation, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers said.

