TikTok privacy cases consolidated in Chicago MDL

With the future ownership and potential data privacy liabilities of TikTok Inc both up in the air, the short-video app company will now take on class action plaintiffs in one combined litigation over its privacy practices.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday said the proposed class actions, originally filed in federal district courts in California and Illinois, will proceed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

