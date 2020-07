Ropes & Gray has asked employees to delete the TikTok app from devices that receive work emails, sources close to the firm confirmed Thursday.

The mandate comes as high-profile data security incidents in recent years - including data breaches involving major corporate law firms - have forced legal providers to scrutinize how they protect sensitive client information.

