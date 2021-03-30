Judge won't yet approve $1.1 mln TikTok deal after inadequate class notice

A federal judge won’t yet sign off on a $1.1 million children’s privacy class action settlement with ByteDance-owned TikTok Inc, after the settlement’s administrator failed to revise a website for the deal with new deadlines based on pandemic-related delays.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in Chicago in a Monday ruling said the settlement website was not changed to include new deadlines established at the pandemic’s onset through general orders from the court for class members to submit claims or opt-out or object to the deal.

