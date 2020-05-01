TikTok faces privacy lawsuit over biometric data collection

TikTok Inc has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in California accusing the social media platform of collecting and storing users’ biometric data without their consent in violation of an Illinois biometric privacy law.

TikTok and its parent ByteDance Inc. allegedly did not tell users they would collect their face scans, or the specific reason for collecting the biometric information, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, according to a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by guardians of two Illinois children who uploaded photos to the app and used facial filters in videos.

