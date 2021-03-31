Freight brokerage must face some claims over 2020 data breach

A large freight brokerage firm is stuck facing some claims in a proposed class action brought by motor carriers with which the company entered into contracts over a data breach discovered in February 2020.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati on Tuesday let several, but not all, claims proceed in the case against Total Quality Logistics LLC, in one of at least two lawsuits against the company over the breach. In a separate order the same day, Barrett granted the company’s bid to dismiss the other related case by trucking companies in its entirety.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3m8JUnm