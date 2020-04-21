IN BRIEF: Travelex hit with suit over failure to secure personal data

Travelex Currency Services Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, alleging its failure to protect personal information led to a data breach that put customers and employees at an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

The foreign currency exchange company, which revealed earlier this year that a software virus had compromised some of its services, breached its responsibilities by failing to have appropriate systems to stop unauthorized access, plaintiff Robert Picon alleged in the proposed class action filed Monday.

