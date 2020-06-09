Trump campaign can't escape TCPA claims over unsolicited texts

A federal judge in Minnesota on Monday denied an attempt by the official reelection campaign organization for President Trump to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the campaign sent unsolicited automated text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis rejected Donald J. Trump for President Inc’s dismissal bid, finding the three plaintiffs, who are Minnesota residents, had sufficiently claimed an injury, a connection between one of the texts and the campaign, and the use of an automatic telephone dialing system.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cHz5T2