IN BRIEF: Michigan man charged with stealing UPMC employees' data in hack

A Michigan man has been indicted on charges that he hacked the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s human resources databases, stole over 65,000 employees’ personal information and sold it on the dark web, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

A 43-count indictment filed in federal court in Pittsburgh charges Justin Johnson, 29, with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft over the 2014 hack, in which UMPC’s Social Security numbers, names and salary information were stolen.

