Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Demand for privacy tech is fueling market growth - and more players

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

New laws and pressure from regulators and consumers have helped create a boom in privacy technology products and services in recent years, and the appetite from investors and compliance-weary businesses shows no sign of waning soon.

In one of the latest investments, data privacy management software company WireWheel.io scored $20 million in Series B funding. The financing, announced last week, brings the total capital raised by the Arlington, Virginia-based company to $45 million since its founding in late 2016, the company said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3k5SsKX

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up