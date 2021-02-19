Demand for privacy tech is fueling market growth - and more players

New laws and pressure from regulators and consumers have helped create a boom in privacy technology products and services in recent years, and the appetite from investors and compliance-weary businesses shows no sign of waning soon.

In one of the latest investments, data privacy management software company WireWheel.io scored $20 million in Series B funding. The financing, announced last week, brings the total capital raised by the Arlington, Virginia-based company to $45 million since its founding in late 2016, the company said.

