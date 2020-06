An Illinois federal judge denied Vimeo Inc’s attempt to force a user of its Magisto video creation and editing app to individually arbitrate his claim under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

While finding the parties formed an agreement to arbitrate, the biometric privacy claim doesn’t fall within the scope of the agreement, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago said on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U49rkU