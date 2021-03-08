Walmart beats data breach lawsuit, in test of California privacy law's scope

A California federal judge has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit over an alleged data breach affecting Walmart Inc customers, finding California’s privacy law can’t be applied retroactively and the plaintiff doesn’t claim the breach came after the law took effect in January 2020.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland on Friday granted Walmart’s motion to toss the proposed class action, which alleges hackers made customers’ accounts available for sale on the dark web after a purported breach.

