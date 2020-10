Wiley has added Sam Kaplan, who was most recently at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to its telecommunications, media and technology practice, the firm said in an announcement Monday.

Wiley is the latest firm to pluck a privacy and cybersecurity lawyer from a government post in the past several months to join a related practice in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FIoA7r