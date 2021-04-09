Rulings derail website tracking cases, finding wiretap claims don't stick

A California federal judge dismissed two related privacy cases that allege weight loss technology company Noom Inc, online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc and their software vendor FullStory Inc illegally wiretap the communications of visitors to Noom and Blue Nile’s websites.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco on Thursday issued separate orders tossing the two proposed class actions, holding that FullStory - a vendor both companies use to analyze web traffic data - is not a third-party eavesdropper, and therefore Noom and Blue Nile also aren’t liable for “aiding and abetting” any wrongdoing by FullStory. Beeler left the door open for the plaintiffs to amend their complaints.

