IN BRIEF: Zoom hit with D.C. suit in over alleged false encryption claims

Zoom Video Communications Inc is facing a new lawsuit claiming it misled users about the data security protections for communications on its video platform.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by nonprofit organization Consumer Watchdog, alleges Zoom falsely said its platform employed “end-to-end” encryption, using the phrase “as a marketing device to lull consumers and businesses into a false sense of security,” in violation of the District of Columbia’s consumer protection law, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iAIWNV