Zoom blasts plaintiffs' 'scattershot' theories in bid to toss privacy case

Zoom Video Communications Inc has asked a federal judge to dismiss a consolidated class action alleging the popular videoconferencing platform violated users’ privacy rights by sharing data with third parties and misrepresenting security protocols.

Zoom’s lawyers at Cooley argue that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act bars the claims “to the extent they are predicated on unwanted meeting intrusions,” and the plaintiffs don’t adequately allege they have been personally harmed, according to their motion filed in California federal court on Monday.

