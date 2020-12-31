Zoom users push back against company's bid to axe privacy case

Plaintiffs accusing Zoom Video Communications Inc of invading consumers’ privacy and misrepresenting security protocols have asked a federal judge to deny the videoconferencing platform’s motion to dismiss their case.

In a Wednesday filing in California federal court, the plaintiffs said that contrary to Zoom’s arguments, they adequately allege their privacy and other claims in the proposed class action, and the company is not immune from liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38LouXc