Ahdoot & Wolfson, Cotchett counsel tapped to lead Zoom consumer privacy litigation

A California federal judge has appointed two lawyers to serve as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel in consumer class action privacy litigation against Zoom Communications Inc, while also naming three lawyers to the plaintiffs’ steering committee.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose on Tuesday appointed Tina Wolfson of Ahdoot & Wolfson and Mark Molumphy of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy as interim co-lead class counsel after receiving nine applications.

