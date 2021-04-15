Lawsuit says ZoomInfo teased access to people's data to win business

A new lawsuit accuses ZoomInfo Technologies LLC of using people’s names and other identifying information to promote paid access to data in its business database without permission.

The Vancouver, Wash.-based company’s website allegedly shows full names and job information on “marketing pages” when users search for individuals by name, hoping to entice potential customers to pay for broad access to its database, according to the proposed class action filed Thursday in Illinois federal court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3x9KSoG