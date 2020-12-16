Orenstein heads to ZwillGen as law firms look beyond rivals for data and privacy work

In addition to raiding one another for talent, law firms have been turning to in-house leaders, federal agency lawyers and other U.S. officials to broaden their cybersecurity and data privacy practices.

In one of the latest moves, ZwillGen, a boutique firm focused on technology and data-related matters, brought on former Brooklyn-based U.S. magistrate judge James Orenstein as a senior legal director to work on technology and surveillance litigation.

