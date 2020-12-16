Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Orenstein heads to ZwillGen as law firms look beyond rivals for data and privacy work

By Sara Merken

In addition to raiding one another for talent, law firms have been turning to in-house leaders, federal agency lawyers and other U.S. officials to broaden their cybersecurity and data privacy practices.

In one of the latest moves, ZwillGen, a boutique firm focused on technology and data-related matters, brought on former Brooklyn-based U.S. magistrate judge James Orenstein as a senior legal director to work on technology and surveillance litigation.

