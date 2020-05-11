Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: 'Words With Friends' developer seeks to arbitrate data breach suit

Sara Merken

Mobile game developer Zynga Inc has asked a federal judge in Oakland, California, to compel plaintiffs who sued the company over a data breach to arbitrate their claims, arguing users are required to accept the company’s terms, which include a mandatory arbitration provision, before playing its games.

The plaintiffs, who accused Zynga of not taking adequate steps to protect user information in a proposed class action filed in March, had to “affirmatively acknowledge” the terms through in-game prompts to play Words With Friends or Draw Something, so they are bound by the mandatory arbitration agreement, Elizabeth Deely, Serrin Turner and Susan Engel of Latham & Watkins, representing the company, said in a Friday filing.

