Zynga granted limited discovery on player accounts in data breach cases

A federal judge has ordered Zynga Inc app users to give the company’s lawyers information associated with their accounts to help determine whether the users’ data breach claims belong in arbitration.

The mobile app developer’s bids to compel arbitration in three related cases hinge on the argument that the users agreed to certain terms of service, and the court doesn’t have enough evidence to determine what, if any, terms the plaintiffs accepted, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California said in a Wednesday order. She denied, for now, the company’s motions to compel arbitration while granting requests to compel discovery.

