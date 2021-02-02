Cooley doubles down on European data privacy with new London hire

Cooley is again expanding its overseas cybersecurity, data and privacy practice, announcing the addition of London-based partner Guadalupe Sampedro from Bird & Bird on Tuesday as U.S. law firms boost their privacy and cybersecurity practices in Europe.

The Palo Alto-based firm in September brought on Brussels-based partner Patrick Van Eecke from DLA Piper to lead the European practice. That hire came the same week as Steptoe & Johnson LLP brought on a Mayer Brown partner to lead its EU cybersecurity and data privacy practice, and Covington & Burling named a new partner to lead its own similar practice.

