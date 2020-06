Norton Rose Fulbright said on Tuesday that data protection, cybersecurity and privacy attorney Will Daugherty, coming from BakerHostetler, has joined the firm as a partner in Houston, Texas.

Daugherty advises clients on preparing for and responding to data security incidents and helps organizations manage risks related to data and technology, the firm said in a statement.

