IT Services & Consulting
December 19, 2019 / 6:49 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

AKKA Technologies to buy Norwegian group Data Respons for about $404 mln

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - AKKA Technologies has agreed to buy Norwegian software company Data Respons for around 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($404 million) in cash, in a deal which the Paris-listed company said would make it a more digitally-focused company.

The two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday that AKKA would pay 48 Norwegian crowns for each Data Respons share. The offer represents a premium of 20% to Data Respons’ closing price of 40 crowns on Dec. 18.

“This project is a true game changer in a data-driven world. We will create Europe’s largest and most comprehensive digital solutions powerhouse for the fast-growing mobility market,” AKKA Chairman and Chief Executive Mauro Ricci said.

$1 = 9.1609 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below