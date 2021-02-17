Ex-Big Law partner can't blame trial counsel for tax fraud conviction - judge

A Manhattan federal judge has rejected another attempt by an attorney who was found guilty of the largest criminal tax fraud in U.S. history to vacate his conviction and sentence.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley on Tuesday rejected Paul Daugerdas’ habeas petition, after he claimed that his attorney during his first trial, Jenner & Block of counsel Charles Sklarsky, was ineffective.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aowtvs