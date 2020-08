Emerson Electric has tapped Davis Polk & Wardwell’s New York office for its $1.6 billion purchase of operations technology company Open Systems International, the law firm announced on Thursday.

The Davis Polk corporate team includes partner Marc Williams and associate Soo Lim. Tax advice are providing by partner Michael Mollerus and associate Joshua Micelotta.

