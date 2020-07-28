Judge won’t block discovery in Davis Polk bias case but sides with Paul Weiss on fees

A federal judge threw a much-needed - but expensive – lifeline on Tuesday to the ex-Davis Polk & Wardwell associate who’s suing the firm for racial discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan opted not to restrict plaintiff Kaloma Cardwell from seeking discovery from his former firm, which he accuses of sidelining him on client matters and mischaracterizing his performance. But Woods ordered Cardwell’s attorney, solo practitioner David Jeffries, to pay for the attorney fees and costs Davis Polk has incurred after Cardwell and Jeffries blew a March 2 discovery deadline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2CZL0jh