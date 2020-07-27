Davis Polk snags roles on $1.9b in offerings for Toyota Finance, Wyndham, Jamf

Davis Polk & Wardwell on Monday touted its work on $1.9 billion in securities transactions that closed over the past week, including a $750 million bond offering by Toyota Financial Services (TFS) aimed at steering business to minority and women-owned underwriters.

Toyota, which has tapped Davis Polk for a string of multibillion-dollar offerings over the years, trumpeted the new two-year, fixed rate bond as a continuation of its diversity and inclusion efforts. The lead underwriters of the deal are all minority and women-owned companies, with Citigroup Global Markets serving as the lead stabilizing bank.

