After 26 years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, D. Jarrett Arp is heading to Davis Polk & Wardwell as a partner its antitrust and competition group in Washington, D.C., Davis Polk said Wednesday.

Since his start at Gibson Dunn in 1994, D. Jarrett Arp built a career defending corporate, financial and individual clients in antitrust and competition investigations waged by government agencies around the world.

