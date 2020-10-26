Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Davis Polk must face former associate's retaliation claim in racial bias case

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has refused to dismiss a former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate’s claim that a group of partners retaliated against him after he filed a racial discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

However, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods rejected several other claims plaintiff Kaloma Cardwell had filed against a group of six current and former partners whom he accused of joining in the firm’s alleged discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kryEAV

