Davis Polk must face former associate's retaliation claim in racial bias case

A federal judge in Manhattan has refused to dismiss a former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate’s claim that a group of partners retaliated against him after he filed a racial discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

However, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods rejected several other claims plaintiff Kaloma Cardwell had filed against a group of six current and former partners whom he accused of joining in the firm’s alleged discrimination.

