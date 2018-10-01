DaVita resolves U.S. probe into Medicare payments for $270 mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A medical care unit of DaVita Inc will pay $270 million to resolve claims it provided inaccurate information about patients that caused Medicare Advantage plans operated by private insurers to obtain inflated payments from the government.

The settlement, which the U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday, will help DaVita tie up a loose end as it moves toward completing its sale of its primary care unit to UnitedHealth Group Inc as part of a $4.9 billion deal. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)