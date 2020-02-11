Market News
Colombia's Davivienda issues $203.4 mln in local bonds

BOGOTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Colombian bank Davivienda raised 700 billion pesos ($203.4 million) via a doubly oversubscribed local bond issue on Tuesday, the stock exchange said.

The bank issued 5-year paper with a yield of 6.04%, 7-year paper with a yield of 6.24% and 12-year paper with a yield of 2.83%.

The country’s third-largest bank by assets received offers for 1.47 trillion pesos’ worth of bonds.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Dan Grebler

