DAVOS-LME plans to launch euro HRC steel contract in H2

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Following are comments from London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain in the Reuters Global Market Forum on the the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

* LME plans to launch euro-denominated HRC steel contract in H2 2020

* Exchange does not currently have active plans for manganese or ferrochrome contracts

* Have to launch the lithium contract at some point. “Someone else might beat us to it.”

* Chamberlain said in November the lithium contract launch is "likely to be Q2 2020"