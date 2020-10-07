World Economic Forum to hold 2021 annual meeting in Lucerne

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan, Eiman Al Mutairi, Assistant Minister of Commerce and Investment, and Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning attend a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Lucerne-Buergenstock, Switzerland, from May 18 to 21, it said on Wednesday after announcing in August it would not host the event in the Swiss ski resort of Davos in January as usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community,” the WEF said in a statement.