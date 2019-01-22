Brazil's Bolsonaro uses Davos speech to appeal to big business

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, threw out the welcome mat for big business and major investors on Tuesday, telling a summit of CEOs in Davos that his government would make the country one of the top 50 in which to do business.

Bolsonaro said he would work to open up Brazil’s relatively closed economy, reduce and simplify taxes, privatise assets and give his new justice minister the tools to tackle corruption. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)