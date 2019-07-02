Sixteen projects for $3.4 bln investment signed at Davos forum in China -Xinhua

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Agreements on 16 projects with a total value of 23.6 billion yuan ($3.43 billion) were signed during the World Economic Forum’s summer session in China’s northeastern city of Dalian, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Xinhua said the projects involved companies working in biopharmaceuticals, informational technology and smart equipment.

No details were given of the nature of the project agreements. ($1 = 6.8751 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)