India to introduce more locally made COVID-19 vaccines - PM Modi

A healthcare worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a classroom of school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, India, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would introduce more locally made COVID-19 vaccines as New Delhi continues to save lives of people in other countries by exporting medicines and vaccines.

“India has in these times of crisis fulfilled its global responsibilities from the beginning by setting up infrastructure related to vaccination. So far only two made-in-India vaccines have been introduced, but in the future many more vaccines will be made available,” Prime Minister Modi said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.