Italy minister says following crisis banks but no systemic threat

DAVOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy follows developments at Monte dei Paschi, Carige and Popolare di Bari because there is a public interest in preserving the troubled banks’ local economies but sees no systemic threat, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said.

In an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tria said the government favoured a market solution for Carige but was ready to face also “other situations.”