Davos
January 23, 2019 / 11:42 AM / in 2 hours

Italy minister says single telecoms network more efficient

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A single telecoms network in Italy would be a more efficient solution and as such the government could be expected to favour it, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tria added however it was a matter for private companies to decide.

Open Fiber, owned by state-controlled utility Enel and state lender CDP, has been rolling out a fibre optic network in direct competition with Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

