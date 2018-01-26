FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya to hold Eurobond roadshow in mid-February - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to hold an investor roadshow in mid-February to promote a planned Eurobond issue, the country’s central bank governor said on Friday.

Patrick Njoroge did not disclose the sum involved.

A source previously told Reuters the government was set to issue a $1.5 billion 10-year bond by the first week of March, to take advantage of high demand for new issues.

“There will be a roadshow in mid-February,” Njoroge said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding the roadshow would likely be held in the United States and Britain.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram

