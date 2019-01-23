DAVOS-Second U.S.-N.Korea summit needs to deliver "concrete results," S.Korea says

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being planned for late February “will have to deliver concrete results on denuclearisation,” South Korea’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the entire international community is demanding North Korea give up its nuclear weapons and missiles, and the countries should make “really great big strides” on the road to denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Alessandra Galloni)